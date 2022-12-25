ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after getting stabbed during a fight in Ellenton early Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Day Bridge Place at around 4:00 a.m. after someone reported a fight in progress.

When they arrived, deputies discovered that 41-year-old Gonzalo Juarez had been stabbed and was unresponsive. Paramedics performed CPR, but he died at the site of the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the fight started when “two involved parties confronted their spouses about an alleged extramarital relationship.”

Deputies are still investigating the incident. No charges have been filed.