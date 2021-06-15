Man hit by car reunites with Manatee County paramedics who helped save his life

Matt Reich was hit in February on his way home from volunteering at a homeless shelter

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – Matt Reich is on a long road to recovery after being hit and run over by a car back in February.

He was riding his bike home after volunteering at a Bradenton homeless shelter when his life changed forever. The crash left him with 46 broken bones, collapsed lungs, and countless other injuries.

His family calls him “Matt Miracle Guy.”

Reich feels lucky to be alive and says he needed to meet and thank the two paramedics who helped save his life.

It was an emotional reunion Tuesday morning.

Photo: WFLA

“You guys made it all possible and I can’t thank you enough and my family can’t thank you enough,” Reich told the paramedics. “I am lucky to be here and lucky to have these two just be there when I needed them the most.”

The reunion was a special experience for Manatee County paramedic team Lydia Wilkinson and Karleigh Alday.

“We don’t always get to see the outcome or hear the outcome,” said Alday. “To actually see him here today, that he actually came out today is, it is amazing. You are a miracle.”

Reich’s recovery has been a challenge, but he says Alday and Wilkinson’s efforts at helping save him have pushed him to keep fighting. He’s in the process or relearning how to walk.

“I will never be able to repay it but, I will start with a thank you,” Reich told the paramedics.