MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and a young girl were injured during a shooting in the 3700 block of 37th Street East in Palmetto Wednesday morning, deputies said.

Around 8 a.m., an unknown person fired several gunshots into a home, striking the 47-year-old man in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Manatee County deputies said during the incident, a 10-year-old girl suffered a cut to her toe. It is unclear if this injury was caused by the gunfire.

The girl was treated and released.

Officials said detectives have several leads. They believe this was a targeted shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.