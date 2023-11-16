BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A jury on Thursday found a man guilty of fatally shooting another man in 2021 after an argument at a apartment complex in Bradenton, according to police.

Shamar Dequez Johnson, 24, shot Cecil Richardson, 26, on Sept. 11, 2021, after an argument in the parking lot, police said.

Johnson and a woman were seen leaving the area after the shooting, police said. The woman was dating Johnson at the time of the shooting and had previously dated Richardson.

Johnson was arrested in October 2021 after being on the run for more than a month. He told police he shot Richardson in self-defense.

Johnson was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to police.