PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palmetto man was arrested in the murder of a man who was found dead in a homeless camp over a week ago, police said.

The Palmetto Police Department said Kiefer Coxwell Jr., 34, was found dead on March 14 at a homeless camp north of U.S. 301 North, in the eastern outskirts of the city.

Officers said one of Coxwell’s acquaintances found his body at the camp, but Coxwell appeared to have died the day before from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, Coxwell appears to have allegedly been killed by Eric Lee Pompey Jr, 27, of Palmetto.

Police said the two men were acquaintances before Coxwell’s death.

Pompey has been charged with second-degree homicide Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Palmetto Police Detective Vincent Diorio at 941-303-0873, Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or visit manateecrimestoppers.com.