Man found dead inside Bradenton smoke shop; homicide investigation underway

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives have opened a homicide investigation into the death of an unidentified man whose body was found inside of a smoke shop in Bradenton.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop, 3200 block of 1st Street West, early Wednesday morning.

Randy Warren, a spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man was found dead inside of the business. He did not provide any further information, but said more details will be released Wednesday morning. It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

