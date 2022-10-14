MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 5:15 p.m., a witness reported hearing several gunshots at the fishing pier and seeing a vehicle drive away.

Deputies responded and said they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle. They are still working to identify the man.

Detectives are searching for unknown suspects who sped away from the area.

No details about the suspect’s vehicle have been released.

Detectives said they believe the shooting was a targeted attack and not a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.