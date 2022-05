TAMPA, Fla. — A man died early Monday morning after his SUV struck a guardrail next to Interstate 75 in Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the man’s SUV veered off the interstate at mile marker 219 shortly before 1 a.m.

The SUV went onto the shoulder and struck a guardrail. The man, a 70-year-old from Clearwater, died at the scene. According to the report, he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.