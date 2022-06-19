BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 71-year-old man died Saturday morning after crashing his vehicle in Bradenton, according to police.

Bradenton police said officers responded to a crash on Manatee Avenue West at around 7:25 a.m.

A report from the Bradenton Police Department stated that a man named Brad Davis had a medical episode, which caused him to collide with a empty parked car and a Manatee County work truck.

First responders took Davis to a hospital where he died from his injuries. No one else was injured in the incident, according to police.

The wreck is still under investigation. Those with information on the incident are asked to call Master Patrol Officer Ryan Vaughn at 941-932-9300 or ryan.vaughn@bradentonpd.com.