BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died after he was shot at a Bradenton bar over the weekend, police said.

Officers said the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th Street West.

Police said the 41-year-old victim had just left the bar when he was shot. He was taken to a hospital in grave condition.

Bradenton police did not release any information about the victim or potential suspect(s).

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477(TIPS) or by emailing manateecrimestoppers.com. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.