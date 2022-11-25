BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in a Bradenton shooting investigation Thursday evening.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at an apartment on 19th Street East at around 6:44 p.m.

According to authorities, Jahmari Mays, 20, got into an argument with a 23-year-old man that escalated when Mays shot the other man multiple times.

The victim was taken to Blake Hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said Mays was arrested on a charge of attempted murder. However, the investigation is still active.