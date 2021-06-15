Man charged with murder after shooting man 19 times in Bradenton, sheriff’s office says

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has been charged with murder in Manatee County after allegedly killing a man in Bradenton during an argument, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on April 17, 2021, De Andre Sanders, 27, and Frank Green, 31, were arguing on 5th Street East when Sanders shot Green dead.

Detectives found video of the incident that was recorded from a home nearby, but the quality was so poor that it took weeks to enhance it. In the video, the two men could be seen having a “heated conversation” before Green was shot multiple times.

An autopsy found that Green suffered from 19 gunshot wounds. Sanders told authorities the shooting was in self-defense. However, the sheriff’s office said instead of contacting law enforcement, Sanders attacked a woman at the scene while asking about her relationship with Green.

Weeks later, detectives arrested Sanders this past Monday after finding enough probable cause to show he murdered Green by opening a car door and shooting him in the left side and head.

Sanders faces charges for second-degree murder, domestic battery by strangulation, and assault with a firearm.