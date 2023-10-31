MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was charged with murder on Tuesday after a person who was shot Oct. 20 in Manatee County died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leroy Lee Hope Sr., was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said. He was already in jail due to an unrelated DUI charge.

A 60-year-old man was allegedly shot by Hope along 2nd Avenue West in Palmetto while riding a bicycle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives think Hope drove by the victim, got out of the car, and shot him after a fight a few blocks away, deputies said.

No other details were immediately available.