Man charged after dog found abandoned in gas station dumpster

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was charged with animal abandonment after his dog was found in a crate inside a dumpster at a Bradenton gas station last month, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Earl La France was reportedly caught on surveillance video placing a large item in a dumpster at the Speedway gas station, 11002 E. State Road 64, on June 11.

The 6-month-old pit bull, Daisy, was found by a waste management worker that afternoon.

“I saw a little head pop up. So that’s when I ran around and I saw the puppy in there and I yelled at Ahriel, I said- ‘Ahriel, there’s a dog in that dumpster over there,” Daniel Cormier told 8 On Your Side.

Authorities said someone had previously complained the dog was being kept in a garage at a nearby apartment complex. Using surveillance video, detectives were able to establish LaFrance as the suspect. Then they tracked him down in Sarasota where he was arrested on outstanding warrants from Bay County on June 13.

“Part of our investigation revealed that he and his girlfriend had issues about the dog and she wanted him to get rid of the dog, this is apparently how he decided to get rid of the dog by putting him in a dumpster,” said MCSO spokesman Randy Warren.

Once they were able to develop probable cause, deputies charged LaFrance with animal abandonment and driving with a suspended license.

“If it wasn’t for him placing this dog in this dumpster and then leading to this investigation on animal abandonment, we would possibly still have a guy with outstanding warrants in our community,” said Warren.

He is currently being held at the Bay County jail on previous charges.

The dog has since been adopted.

