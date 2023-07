BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a man who burglarized several boats and stole $500 worth of fishing equipment.

The crime happened on June 28. between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. at Tarpon Point Marina.

The suspect is seen wearing a black shirt with camouflage shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Detective Sands at 941-932-9312 or brian.sands@bradentonpd.com.