MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was attacked by a shark on the north end of Anna Maria Island on Sunday, according to the West Manatee Fire Rescue District.

A man in his early 20s was allegedly bitten in the lower leg by a shark near Bean Point.

Someone close to the victim applied a tourniquet for his bleeding.

The man was transported by Manatee County EMS as a trauma alert, according to the rescue crew.

His current condition is unknown. The circumstances leading up to the shark bite are unclear.

