MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man suspected of shooting two teens, killing one of them.

Deputies say Troy Davis Sr., 28, shot a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old on April 11 at 13th Street Court East following an argument. The 16-year-old teen died at the scene while the 15-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Davis was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.