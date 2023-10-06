MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after shining a green laser at deputies and an aircraft late Thursday night.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:30 p.m., the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport’s air traffic control said an incoming aircraft had a green laser light being shined at it.

Officials tracked the laser to be coming from an area near Lakewood Ranch High School.

As the department’s helicopter was responding to the incident, another call came through regarding the same laser being pointed at a person.

When deputies arrived, 35-year-old Nicholas Clayton shined that same laser at the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Clayton refused to get out of his car, according to officials.

Clayton was then arrested and charged with pointing a laser at a driver/pilot and resisting arrest.