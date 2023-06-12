PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Palmetto Police Department is investigating after an altercation led to a deadly shooting at a nightclub Sunday night.

According to the police department, a “disturbance” broke out in the rear parking of The Hall nightclub, located at 133. U.S. 301 N around 11 p.m.

As officers were responding to the disturbance, they heard a single gunshot. Officers then began to make their way through the crowd, where they located a victim on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

PPD identified the victim as 18-year-old Fernando Garcia-Nunez of Palmetto. He was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

On Monday afternoon, Palmetto police said they determined the alleged suspect was 21-year-old Jose Gomez of Palmetto. According to authorities, Gomez confronted a brother and sister, who are juveniles, in the parking lot and pointed a handgun at them.

Authorities said the 18-year-old intervened and that’s when Gomez shot him.

The Palmetto Police Department announced that although an arrest has been made, investigators still want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the crime or have information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Richard Wilson at 941-721-2000, extension 6301. Citizens may also contact the Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.