BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bradenton Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a 41-year-old in a shooting outside of a bar.

Bradenton police said they arrested Mario R. Alba-Reyes, 26, on Friday and charged him with second degree murder with a firearm.

The shooting happened on Oct. 29 outside of La Barkania Bar and Restaurant. Officers responded to the incident at 11:40 p.m. and found the victim – Domingo D. Mendez, 41 – who reportedly left the restaurant just before the shooting happened.

Mendez died from his injuries on Oct. 31.

Bradenton police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or jeff.beckley@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.