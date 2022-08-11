TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old who went through nearly 40 months of chemotherapy and hospital stays came to the Tampa Bay area from Minnesota for a “pirate adventure on the seas.”

Joseph Row’s wish for a pirate adventure was made true on the water between Cortez and Bradenton Beach.

Joseph and his family had water cannon battles with “Pirate Pete,” a scoundrel of the seven seas.

This was the first time the 15-year-old had seen an ocean.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted more than 13,000 wishes since 1983.