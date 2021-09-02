Loved ones remember Manatee County deputy who died after battle with COVID-19

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputy Douglas Clark was remembered at a funeral service will full law enforcement honors Thursday morning.

Clark died following a nearly two-week battle with COVID-19. The 67-year-old joined the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in February 2008, and served in the corrections bureau for 13 years. He recently oversaw inmate work projects in the jail’s road gang unit.

“He was the kind of guy you want to be a deputy. He really cared about people, he cared about the inmates that he worked with, he treated them with respect,” said Major Tom Porter from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Clark was remembered as hard-working person who always had a positive attitude.

“He was a good teammate. Any job that was given he did it and he didn’t complain, no matter what it was,” added Major Porter.

The funeral service was held at Simmons Loop Baptist Church in Riverview, Deputy Clark’s home church. Following the service, he received law enforcement honors outside of the church.

Deputy Clark leaves behind siblings, his wife, six children, and eleven grandchildren.