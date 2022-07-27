MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of newly hatched sea turtles headed in the wrong direction were rescued this weekend, according to a tweet from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Sgt. Nixon helped officers with the Bradenton Beach Police Department and the Island Turtle Watch team relocate some of the lost baby sea turtles that hatched on the beach and made their way into a parking lot across the street.

In the video, the deputy can be seen using a pail to collect the sea turtles before releasing them back at their nest. Many of the turtles headed for shore their second time around while others needed a little encouragement.