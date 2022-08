BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police have found the family of a 5-year-old girl they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.

The Bradenton Police Department said that the 5-year-old was found by a civilian while wandering on 30th Street West near Manatee High School at around 6:15 a.m.

Around an hour after posting about the lost girl, Bradenton police said they located her parents and reunited her with her family.