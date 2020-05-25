Local community celebrates Memorial Day weekend, 100th birthday of resident with parade

Breaking News
Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Community members in Manatee County put on an early Memorial Day parade this weekend.

The parade happened on Saturday and featured decorated golf carts and bikes.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office patrol car and fire engine from the Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Department even made an appearance!

But the highlight of the parade was the celebration of the 100th birthday of resident Toni Aitken.

