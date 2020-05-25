Local community celebrates Memorial Day weekend, 100th birthday of resident with parade

TAMPA (WFLA) — More than 2,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the state of Florida, according to the latest figures on the health department’s website.

Florida recorded 776 cases on Friday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 49,451. More than 9,110 people have been hospitalized with the virus. The death toll is now 2,190 — up 46 from Thursday.