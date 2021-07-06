LIVE UPDATES: Sarasota Police check around City Island to ensure residents indoors

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 5:50 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Elsa in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Elsa is strengthening and could became a hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s north Gulf coast. In addition to damaging winds and heavy rains, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes, (NOAA via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of the Tampa Bay area are expected to feel hurricane conditions Tuesday night as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up Florida’s Gulf Coast. Officially, the storm was upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane by the National Hurricane Center.

Here are live updates as Elsa impacts Tampa Bay (most recent updates appear first):

10:30 p.m.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor urged residents to stay home and safe inside, and the city is asking anyone seeing flooding to report it through their Flood Map program.

Meanwhile in Cedar Key, it’s calm before the storm, reports WFLA’s Jeff Patterson.

10:25 p.m.

Ahead of Elsa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff urged residents to stay vigilant and use the right containers if you’re transporting gas during the storm, especially for generators.

10:17 p.m.

South Tampa residents are bracing for flooding along Bayshore and other streets that often see rising water during heavy rain.

Meanwhile in Gulfport, a local bar is hosting a “hurricane party” to let the community weather the storm together.

Manatee County is also putting a new water rescue vehicle through its paces.

10:14 p.m.

Manatee County’s Beach Patrol Chief took a quick tour along Coquina Beach as Elsa arrived.

.@ManateeGov Beach Patrol Chief Joe Westerman taking a look at #Elsa arriving at Coquina Beach. pic.twitter.com/v0yRzg17KQ — Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) July 7, 2021

A look outside Beach Patrol Headquarters earlier this evening also shows some of the conditions outside.

Here’s a look at Tropical Storm Elsa outside @ManateeGov Beach Patrol Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/RVZg4gkazv — Manatee County Public Safety Department (@MCGPublicSafety) July 7, 2021

10:09 p.m.

Sarasota Police check areas around City Island as Elsa moves through.

Our Officers are checking areas throughout the @CityofSarasota including here on City Island to make sure everyone has heeded the news to stay indoors. Our weather continues to deteriorate as #Elsa moves through. #FLwx #Sarasota #Police pic.twitter.com/G58ENTT05y — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 7, 2021

9:55

WFLA launches a special edition of Tracking the Tropics for Hurricane Elsa.

Pinellas County officials urge residents to seek shelter as Elsa arrives, warning that first responders will not be able to reach them once winds rise to 40 miles per hour.

We are advising residents to shelter in place. First responders will not be able to respond to calls once winds reach 40 miles per hour.



Residents can check their risk of storm surge flooding at https://t.co/Z9BBDOxmdQ.#HurricaneElsa #PCElsa #GetReadyPinellas pic.twitter.com/MC9uihEHaK — Pinellas County (@PinellasCoNews) July 7, 2021

9:34 p.m.

The Sarasota Police Department’s Emergency Response Team is heading out, ready to respond for water rescues during Elsa.

Our High Water Rescue Vehicles are heading out in the @CityofSarasota with Officers who are part of our Emergency Response Team (ERT). They will be available to respond to any water rescues or calls a regular patrol vehicle can’t get to. #Elsa #FLwx #Sarasota #Police pic.twitter.com/Ota6ibI7wG — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 7, 2021

9:26 p.m.

The number of Tampa Bay residents without power grows, now up to 1,004 according to online reports from Duke Energy, FPL, and TECO.

NHC says its next Tampa Bay update is expected at midnight EDT, but could come sooner if conditions warrant it.

9:14 p.m.

Currently, there are 725 people without power in the Tampa Bay area, according to Duke Energy, FPL and TECO’s websites.

Manatee County Schools turned shelters for Hurricane Elsa.

Shelters and shelter workers in Manatee District schools preparing to serve during Hurricane Elsa. pic.twitter.com/HaYVH7XEH6 — Manatee Schools (@Manateeschools) July 7, 2021

9:10 p.m.

Things to keep an eye on as Elsa arrives:

High tide times, hurricane-force winds, rainfall and storm surge are factors that WFLA is tracking as Elsa moves north along the Gulf Coast. Parts of Tampa Bay are bracing for Elsa’s anticipated landfall.

Here are the high tide times in our area overnight (all times ET):

Clearwater Beach: 12:03 a.m.

12:03 a.m. New Port Richey: 12:45 a.m.

12:45 a.m. Anna Maria (Pier): 1:17 a.m.

1:17 a.m. Hernando Beach: 1:23 a.m.

1:23 a.m. Venice: 1:25 a.m.

1:25 a.m. Sarasota Bay: 1:49 a.m.

1:49 a.m. Madeira Beach: 1:55 a.m.

1:55 a.m. Manatee River (Bradenton): 2:03 a.m.

2:03 a.m. St. Pete Pier: 3:27 a.m.

3:27 a.m. Crystal River (Kings Bay): 3:52 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Tampa Bay could see three to five feet of storm surge if the peak of the surge happens at the same time as high tide.

9:05 p.m.

The latest update on wind threat from the National Weather Service shows wind speeds potentially ranging from 58 to 110 mph. The wind threat chart is color coded by color band to display the threat by region:

9:00 p.m.

Elsa continues to close on Tampa Bay, with wind and rain bringing potential damage from debris and potential flooding as the storm sweeps in.

As of 8:53 p.m., Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Pasco, and Pinellas counties all have storm surge warnings and hurricane warnings in effect. Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee, Inland Pasco and Inland Sarasota counties also have Tropical Storm Warnings in effect.

Now that Elsa has regained hurricane status and been upgraded, 8 On Your Side is bringing you team coverage of the storm hitting Tampa Bay.

An earlier look at conditions in Manatee County as crews continue to work to avoid a Piney Point overflow as a result of the conditions coming with now-Hurricane Elsa.

8:00 Elsa Track:

7:42 p.m.

Tropical Storm Elsa is upgraded to Hurricane Elsa by the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane #Elsa Advisory 27A: Elsa Regains Hurricane Status Southwest of Tampa Bay. Reconnaissance Aircraft En Route to Investigate the Hurricane. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 6, 2021

6:54 p.m.

Pasco County opened the Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter at 6:30 p.m. The shelter is located at 11611 Denton Avenue in Hudson. Transport will not be provided by the county.

The Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center is at Level 1 activation, with staff tracking the storm’s direction, intensity and potential community impacts.

6:15 p.m.

Tampa International Airport is officially closed after flying its last commercial flight for the night ahead of Elsa’s arrival. The airport tweeted out video of the empty airport shortly after 6 p.m.

The final commercial flight before Elsa is away and all is quiet at TPA! Please stay safe, Tampa Bay! pic.twitter.com/VrprIkbBJH — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) July 6, 2021

The last commercial flight, intended for passengers, is a sign of what’s to come, but is not the final flight of the night for TPA. Cargo flights are still expected to continue through 10 p.m., depending on weather conditions, but with the storm rolling in, it’s just a sign of the time that we’ll see some shutdowns as Elsa enters Tampa Bay.