ELECTION RESULTS: Manatee County

Manatee County
CITY OF ANNA MARIA: Charter Amendments

  • City Charter Amendment Providing for Forfeiture of Office upon Finding of Ethics Violation – PASSED
  • City Charter Amendment Requiring City Commission’s Approval for Mayor’s Appointment of City Treasurer – PASSED
  • City Charter Cleanup Amendment – PASSED

CITY OF HOLMES BEACH: Commission – 100% Reporting

  • Rick Hurst
  • WINNER: Jim Kihm
  • Terry W. Schaefer
  • Carol Soustek

CITY OF HOLMES BEACH: Charter Amendments:

  • ONE: Revision of Legal Description – PASSED
  • TWO: Addition of language further restricting use of City-owned or controlled real property – PASSED
  • THREE: Adoption of budget amendment language – PASSED
  • FOUR: Adoption to delete references to charter officers and require commission concurrence to terminate department heads – PASSED
  • FIVE: Adoption of an amendment that provides clarification to Section 6.01(e) (scope and responsibilities of City Treasurer) – PASSED
  • SIX: Deletion of Building and Public Works Department as a Charter department – PASSED
  • SEVEN: Deletion of Human Resources as a Charter Department – PASSED
  • EIGHT: Transfer certain election duties to the Supervisor of Elections – PASSED

