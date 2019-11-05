ELECTION RESULTS: Manatee County

WFLA will be updating results as they come into our newsroom. Please refresh the page to see the latest results.
CITY OF ANNA MARIA: Charter Amendments
- City Charter Amendment Providing for Forfeiture of Office upon Finding of Ethics Violation – PASSED
- City Charter Amendment Requiring City Commission’s Approval for Mayor’s Appointment of City Treasurer – PASSED
- City Charter Cleanup Amendment – PASSED
CITY OF HOLMES BEACH: Commission – 100% Reporting
- Rick Hurst
- WINNER: Jim Kihm
- Terry W. Schaefer
- Carol Soustek
CITY OF HOLMES BEACH: Charter Amendments:
- ONE: Revision of Legal Description – PASSED
- TWO: Addition of language further restricting use of City-owned or controlled real property – PASSED
- THREE: Adoption of budget amendment language – PASSED
- FOUR: Adoption to delete references to charter officers and require commission concurrence to terminate department heads – PASSED
- FIVE: Adoption of an amendment that provides clarification to Section 6.01(e) (scope and responsibilities of City Treasurer) – PASSED
- SIX: Deletion of Building and Public Works Department as a Charter department – PASSED
- SEVEN: Deletion of Human Resources as a Charter Department – PASSED
- EIGHT: Transfer certain election duties to the Supervisor of Elections – PASSED