MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two days after ramping up the evacuation order to include over 300 residences, Manatee County Public Safety officials assured residents the controlled wastewater release at Piney Point is working, however, they are “not out of the critical area yet.”

Below are the latest reactions from several Florida government officials as well as the up-to-date information regarding the situation at Piney Point.

Latest updates

Check back for updates.