WATCH: ‘American Idol’ star Syesha Mercado discusses fight to regain custody of her 2 children

“American Idol” star Syesha Mercado is holding a press conference Tuesday as she fights to regain custody of her two children after they were placed in the care of child protective services.

In multiple videos circulating on social media, Mercado and her partner, Tyron Deneer alleged that their 18-month-old son and newborn daughter were “kidnapped by the System.”

Mercado said her son, Amen’Ra Sba, was taken from their care after they brought him to to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg to be treated for dehydration.

“I am a pregnant, breastfeeding, mama who went to the hospital with the intention to get my sun, Amen’Ra, some ‘fluids’ while transitioning from extended breastfeeding to being bottle-fed,” Mercado wrote on a GoFundMe fundraiser page for the couple.

We Have the Right to Be Right, an advocacy group supporting Mercado, claims their son was assessed by Dr. Sally Smith, a pediatrician who was subject of a USA Today Network investigation into allegations claiming she was too quick to diagnose child abuse. Smith has denied the accusations.

After the hospital visit, Amen’Ra was placed in the care of the Manatee Child Protective Services.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News it had received a tip from the hospital’s child abuse line, which claimed that the child was “severely malnourished.” Mercado said she was also accused of denying her son a B12 shot that the hospital recommended.

“Amen’Ra was forcefully and legally kidnapped from us by CPS, who claim we refused a B12 shot that was a matter of life and death, which is an absolute lie. We never refused a B12 shot, and at no point was he on the verge of death,” Mercado wrote.

“My family and I are just one in countless other stories of legal kidnapping that go unheard and unseen,” she said.

On Wednesday, the couple’s newborn daughter was taken from them during a surprise welfare check on the side of a road in Manatee County. The couple recorded the incident on video, which was posted on social media. The video has more than 3 million views as of Tuesday morning.

“Do you not feel anything? You guys, I’m human. This is my baby. My babies is days old — and you’re taking my baby away from me,” Mercado is heard saying.

Syesha, Tyron and their advocacy team are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to give an update on their case.

This story is developing and will be updated.