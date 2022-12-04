BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of people spent their morning lining up at the Bradenton Convention Center in Manatee County to get some help after Hurricane Ian.

“My whole trailer got tore down basically,” Bradenton resident Heather Ferraraccio said. “It got demolished; it really hurt us bad.”

Ferraraccio got some help Sunday morning through an in-person interview at the Bradenton Convention Center.

“It feels really good,” she said. “I have three little ones at home. Well, we don’t have a home; we’re living out of a car, but at least we’re together and now have some help.

That help is through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP.

It provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not already receiving benefits through the regular SNAP program.

“You’ll meet with a registration person who will confirm your information, and if you’re approved, they’ll give you a card,” Palmetto resident Alexis Washington said.

Many walked away with an EBT card that will help to relieve some of the expenses Hurricane Ian brought with its devastation.

D-SNAP’s next stop will be in Lee County.

Officials haven’t released the dates yet, but tell me it will be sometime next week.