Lakewood Ranch teen raises and donates $30,000 for homeless veterans

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakewood Ranch teen donated $30,000 for homeless veterans just in time for Christmas.

Lorenzo Liberti, 16, started his journey of giving back when he met a homeless Vietnam veteran two years ago while serving food with his mother at a local soup kitchen.

Lorenzo was moved by his story and made a commitment to help homeless veterans creating Heroic Flags, which are handcrafted wooden American Flags to sell and to give the proceeds to charities that helped homeless veterans.

Amid the pandemic, Liberti created a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 so that he could create a wooden handcrafted flag for a hospital in every state to honor the frontline healthcare workers, and to honor the work that his mom does amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the proceeds would go to supply and pay for that project, but the other proceeds would be donated to Turning Points. Liberti has so far raised over $34,000.

Lorenzo wanted to gift the $30,000 for homeless veterans before Christmas, even though he has not made his overall goal yet.

“This gift will allow us to impact veterans in an extraordinary way,” said Edwin Robinson, Veterans Program Manager, “We are extremely grateful for Lorenzo and this gift”.

