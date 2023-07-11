MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Some Manatee County residents have been complaining about an earthy taste and smell coming from their faucets at home.

On Monday, the county put out a message to the public explaining an ongoing blue-green algae bloom is the source of the off taste in their water.

Testing conducted over the last several weeks indicated elevated concentrations of blue-green algae, which county officials say is causing the ‘musty’ or ‘earthy’ taste or odor in the water.

“While the odor or taste may be noticeable, there are no known health effects caused by the presence of these compounds,” explained the county in a news release. “The water remains entirely safe for consumption.”

Some residents we spoke with, however, remain skeptical.

“You never really know, but it is kind of concerning,” said Brian Parfitt who lives in Manatee County.

The county is treating the water using powdered-activated carbon. However, when the algal bloom concentrations exceed the limit of the county’s removal capabilities, the taste and odor may still be noticeable.

8 On Your Side spoke with Dr. David Tomasko about local residents concerns. He is reassuring them, the water is safe to drink.

“Most of the taste and odor issues that pop up in the water supply in Florida are going to be due to this compound called geosmin. It is produced by blue-green algae or cyanobacteria. It is not toxic, but it does kind of have this musty kind of smell and taste,” Dr. Tomasko said. “It doesn’t taste like something came out of clear mountain spring, but that is not what our water supply is. Our water supply is a natural source, but there is nothing toxic about it, and it doesn’t bother me.”

“I drank it this morning. If it was a health hazard, they wouldn’t be allowed to supply it,” Dr. Tomasko said. “If it was bacteria, or if it was something that was dangerous, that wouldn’t be coming down our pipes, we wouldn’t be able to drink it.”