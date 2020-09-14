K-12 students to receive free meals through end of year in Manatee County

Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting Monday, students aged 18 and younger will be able to receive free meals through Dec. 31 in Manatee County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be bringing back the Free Summer Meals program for all school-aged children, allowing students who attend school five days a week to get a free breakfast and free lunch every day at school. No meal benefit application is needed.

Students attending a hybrid schedule can also receive free breakfast and lunch on the days they are in school and take home free meals for the three days they are out of school.

E-Learning students can also receive free breakfast and lunch for the school week available for curbside pick-up at any school on Mondays between 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Parents and guardians do not have to register for these meals they can simply drive up and pick up. 

The meals will contain frozen and refrigerated items.

For more information, visit ManateeSchoolFood.net.

