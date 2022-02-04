Juvenile shines laser at police helicopter in Manatee County, deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A juvenile was arrested Wednesday after Manatee County Deputies said he repeatedly flashed a green laser pointer at a police helicopter.

Deputies said the helicopter pilot was flying in the airspace above 600 13th St. W. when a green laser pointer was flashed at the helicopter and the pilot. Footage showed the pilot track the laser beam back to its source near the intersection of 13th Street and 8th Avenue W.

According to a press release, Palmetto Police officers met with the juvenile who said he pointed the laser beam at the helicopter.

He was detained by PPD and the laser pointer was retrieved from his pocket. The juvenile was arrested and sent to the Manatee Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged with pointing a laser light at driver or pilot.