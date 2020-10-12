‘It could have been much worse’: Pregnant school bus aide says angry mom assaulted her because bus was late

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeisha Buxton is seven months pregnant with her second son. Earlier this month, there was a moment she says she feared for his life. The expectant mother was at work in Manatee County when an irate parent assaulted her.

Buxton has worked as a school bus aide with the Manatee County School District for almost two years. In that time, she never had any issues until Oct. 2 during a drop off at the bus stop on 6th Avenue East in Bradenton.

“We were about 30 minutes late. The mom was a little irate and as we got to the stop and as I got down on the third step, she shoved me against the bus doors, she got on the bus, got her child and got off,” said Buxton.

Buxton says she was feeling a mix of emotions in that moment. The greatest was fear for her unborn child.

“I was kind of scared I was going to tumble forward and lose the baby,” said Buxton. “It could have been really really serious and I could’ve lost another child. My son is a twin and I lost his brother, so I could have lost this baby had the door not been there, I could have fallen any other way and I could’ve gotten seriously hurt,” she continued.

Buxton reported the incident four days after it occurred.

Police arrested and charged 36-year-old Erica Piedra with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

According to documents from the Bradenton Police Department, Piedra said she only cursed at Buxton. She denied ever stepping foot on the school bus and shoving Buxton into the wall. Detectives called the school bus driver who confirmed Buxton’s story.

“I mean, I get why she was irate, but I mean that again, is not really my fault. There’s no excuse for you to put your hands on nobody, especially somebody that is pregnant,” said Buxton

8 On Your Side reached out to the Manatee County School District for comment. We received this statement in response:

“The safety and protection of students and employees is of paramount importance to the School District and School Board of Manatee County. The incident you are inquiring about is under investigation by law enforcement and the School District is cooperating fully with that investigation.”

Piedra was released from the Manatee County Jail on a $500 bond.

There were no injuries and police say camera footage from the school bus does not show the angle of the bus stairs where the incident took place.