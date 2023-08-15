MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Manatee County woman was shocked when she realized she won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that Heather Hancock, 47, of Parrish, claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game.

More Florida lottery stories:

Hancock bought the winning ticket at the Rose Park Deli located at 8003 US Highway 301 North in Parrish. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hancock said. “I kept looking at my number and the matching number at the top, thinking, ‘Is this real?’ I didn’t sleep at all last night!”

Hancock chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The $50 game launched in February and features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.