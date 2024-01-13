MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives are investigating the death of a 62-year-old inmate on Saturday in the Manatee County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, staff found the man in the jail medical unit experiencing a medical episode around 2:05 p.m. While awaiting EMS, nurses and deputies performed life-saving measures.

However, the inmate was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m.

Deputies said that no signs of suspicious circumstances were found and that his death appears to be a result of the medical episode.

The sheriff’s department said the man was being housed in the medical unit as he detoxed from alcohol and several narcotics.

He was booked in the Manatee County Jail on Thursday on fentanyl trafficking charges.