MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A gambling business was shut down Thursday after deputies discovered the business operating illegal slot machines.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, undercover detectives entered Sizzling Sam’s Arcade, located at 3126 1st Street West in Bradenton, in late June. Based on suspicious activity, a search warrant was obtained.

On Thursday, deputies executed the search warrant and seized 69 gambling machines and $52,000 in illegal proceeds.

Leading up to the raid, the business was notified of their violations by the sheriff’s office and Florida Gaming Control Commission.

Back in May, the initial investigation began when 53 gambling establishments were identified to have been operating illegal slot machines.

Deputies delivered cease and desist letters to the businesses, warning the owners they could face up to five years in prison and be fined nearly $10,000 per machine for not complying with the law.

After the letters, 40% of the businesses voluntarily closed their doors.

No customers or employees were arrested.

The business owner is under investigation and charges are pending.

As a result of the operations, detectives learned of a scam of people impersonating a Florida Gaming Control Commission officer, asking owners to pay large fines. Anyone with questions should contact the FGCC or the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.