ID scanners being installed on Manatee County school buses to keep kids safe

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Schools in Manatee County are taking steps to make sure your kid gets on the right bus during the school year.

Officials say they get calls every day about kids who are lost or ended up on the wrong bus.

They’re rolling out ID scanners on school buses with the goal of keeping kids safe. The pilot program will begin this August with ID scanners set to be installed on 50 buses.

Students will be given special IDs that they must scan to get on board and depart. This will help the school district keep track of where the kids are.

Bus drivers will be trained later this month. If a student needs a ride to school but is not assigned to a bus, they will still get a ride. But if a student is trying to head home on a wrong bus, the driver will be immediately notified and they’ll reach out to a school administrator.

“For security and safety there’ll definitely be a plus not just for our department but for the district and for the community as well,” Won Oh with Manatee County schools said.

The program costs just under $57,000. They plan to install it on all buses in January