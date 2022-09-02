Storm, possible brief tornado damages homes in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents in Manatee County spent Friday evening cleaning up after storms moved through the area.

Several mobile homes were damaged. The National Weather Service said a downburst happened in the area and there may have been a brief tornado.

A Manatee County EMS employee recorded video as the storm passed through showing debris flying through the air and trees leaning.



Homes were damaged at Chateau Village, and Swan Lake Village, where Dorothy Betcher lives.

“Wow,” Betcher said.

Betcher was home Friday waiting for the storm to pass.

“All of a sudden I heard the crashing,” Betcher said.

The crashing Betcher heard was her neighbor’s roof landing in her backyard. Other debris hit the side of her home, causing some damage.

“I quick looked out and I said, ‘Oh my goodness gracious,'” Betcher said.

The storm came and went, and for Betcher, it’s just one of many Florida storms she’s experienced, and she knows it’s not the last.

“But the noise, what would you say, a hurricane, or like they usually say a loud noise and then I heard the crash,” Betcher said.

No injuries have been reported. Assessment of the damage is taking place. Manatee County Public Safety, Southern Manatee Fire Department and the Cedar Hammock Fire Department responded to the storm damage.