MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Interstate 75 was littered with hundreds of boxes of frozen foods following an early morning crash in Manatee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. on Monday when a semi-truck was traveling south on I-75. As the semi was traveling down the interstate, police said a second semi was parked on the shoulder with a flat tire.

FHP stated that the semi veered onto the shoulder, causing the trailer to sideswipe the left side of the disabled semi.

The first collision caused the semi to collide with the rear right side of a pickup truck that was also traveling southbound on I-75. The truck proceeded to overturn as a result of the Collison.

According to authorities, the semi also overturned and came to rest on the grass median, spilling out hundreds of boxes of assorted frozen foods.

The driver of the overturned semi was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.