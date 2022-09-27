MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Manatee County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- Braden River High School (pet friendly)
- Harvey Elementary School
- Manatee High School (pet friendly)
- Myakka Elementary School
- Mills Elementary School (pet friendly)
- Bayshore Elementary School
- Miller Elementary School
- Freedom Elementary School
- McNeal Elementary School
- Gullett Elementary School
- Rogers Garden Elementary School
- Lee Middle School
- Williams Elementary School
- Willis Elementary School
- Nolan Middle School (Special Needs)
- Buffalo Creek Middle School (pet friendly)
- Haile Middle School
Evacuation Zones
- Manatee County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for Zone A and B.
Contact
- Call Manatee 311 or 941-748-4501