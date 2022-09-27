MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Manatee County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Braden River High School (pet friendly)

(pet friendly) Harvey Elementary School

Manatee High School (pet friendly)

(pet friendly) Myakka Elementary School

Mills Elementary School (pet friendly)

(pet friendly) Bayshore Elementary School

Miller Elementary School

Freedom Elementary School

McNeal Elementary School

Gullett Elementary School

Rogers Garden Elementary School

Lee Middle School

Williams Elementary School

Willis Elementary School

Nolan Middle School (Special Needs)

(Special Needs) Buffalo Creek Middle School (pet friendly)

(pet friendly) Haile Middle School

Evacuation Zones

Manatee County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for Zone A and B.

Contact