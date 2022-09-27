MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Manatee County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

  • Braden River High School (pet friendly)
  • Harvey Elementary School
  • Manatee High School (pet friendly)
  • Myakka Elementary School
  • Mills Elementary School (pet friendly)
  • Bayshore Elementary School
  • Miller Elementary School
  • Freedom Elementary School
  • McNeal Elementary School
  • Gullett Elementary School
  • Rogers Garden Elementary School
  • Lee Middle School
  • Williams Elementary School
  • Willis Elementary School
  • Nolan Middle School (Special Needs)
  • Buffalo Creek Middle School (pet friendly)
  • Haile Middle School

Evacuation Zones

  • Manatee County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for Zone A and B.

Contact

  • Call Manatee 311 or 941-748-4501