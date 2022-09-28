BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A huge tree snapped in half, blocking a road in Bradenton on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.

The tree fell down at 50th Street West and Cortez Road West.

Bradenton officers said they had to shut down the road while public works officials removed the tree.

A video showed a police vehicle dragging the tree out of the way.

Bradenton police said they expect similar impacts throughout the day.

Hurricane Ian remains a powerful Category 4 storm as it nears Florida’s west coast. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the storm’s winds were near 155 mph.

