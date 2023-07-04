LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Fourth of July celebrations kicked off early on Longboat Key Tuesday.

The streets were lined with people for the Freedom Fest parade featuring different community organizations.

The island’s four-legged friends also had the chance to strut their stuff in their patriotic attire for the 9th Annual Hot Diggity Dog parade and contest.

Once the parade wrapped up, families took part in games, a butterfly release, and face painting. The festivities also featured live music, a stilt walker and Chucko the Clown.

“It was a great celebration. This is freedom, this is liberty, and this is Independence Day for all,” Michael Jaspan said.

Though the festivities started early, it was scorching outside. However, the heat didn’t keep the crowd from celebrating Independence Day.

“We were surprised at how many people were out,” Rick Rubeis said. “It’s hot, but everybody is having a great time. We love Longboat Key, we love the people and how can you beat it?”

Amid the celebrations, families reflected on what America’s birthday means to them.

“We are free to enterprise, free to do everything that we want, free to respect others, and this is the best country in the world,” Medge Jaspan said.

Linda Rubeis said she feels fortunate to live in a free country.

“We are truly, truly blessed and I thank each person that has fought for this flag that we honor today and all of the vets and all of those who have gone on before us. I am just so thankful,” she said.

If you missed the festivities this year, no worries. Freedom Fest is an annual event and it will be back again next year.