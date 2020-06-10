Holmes Beach reduces street parking by nearly 1100 spaces

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – On a good beach day, parking is hard to come by on Anna Maria Island. Some residents in Holmes Beach say on busy days, their front yards start looking like parking lots.

“They will park all over the streets bumper to bumper all around,” said Holmes Beach resident Laurel Nevans.

In the last two weeks, some of the residential streets in the city have taken on a new look. There are now hundreds of ‘no parking’ signs posted along a quarter mile stretch of the city.

Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer says the discussions started back in March when the city banned street and right of way parking due to COVID-19.

“We started getting positive commentary from our residents saying what a blessing it has been for them to not have people driving on their lawns, they have been able to re-sod, they don’t have to pick up trash every day, they don’t have to pick up diapers,” said Chief Tokajer.

Chief Tokajer says that’s when Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth asked him to start reviewing parking to see if there’s anything that can be done to give some relief to residents who feel their homes have turned into parking lots.

After discussions and updates at three commission meetings, Chief Tokajer says commissioners voted unanimously to make a change.

There were originally 2405 street parking places, now there are 1307.

“Whether we had 2000 spots or 5000 spots, we will never have enough spots for the people that come out here,” said Chief Tokajer. He says the goal was to give residents some relief.

“This is going to provide a little bit of protection to the residents and prevent us all from wanting to move off the island. As far as I can see, we are being very protective of their beach parking because we know people need beach parking, we just don’t want them parking in our yards,” said Nevans.

Not all locals are happy with the city’s new parking rules and some feel they didn’t have a chance to share their input with the city leaders before a decision was made in the middle of the pandemic.

“All these signs atarted popping up out of nowhere and then the conversations started rolling across Facebook and everywhere else,” said business owner Peggy Davenport.

Davenport owns Duffy’s Tavern in Holmes Beach. She’s worried about how the parking changes will affect small businesses. She made bumper stickers that say “Save Our Beach Parking.

“If they can have their signs, I can have my signs,” said Davenport. “I guess this is my little way of saying hey, you can’t cut us out, they have to think about everybody. Businesses, yes… The residents that live here, but people are trying to make a living too.

City commissioners had a virtual meeting Tuesday night. The parking issue was not on the agenda, but Chief Tokajer was slated to give a parking update.

About a dozen people gathered outside city hall Tuesday with signs in hand, pushing back against the city’s decision.

“We were not hiding this. This was not some thing that we were doing underhandedly,” said Chief Tokajer. “We had discussions. We opened it up. We had a lot of positive commentary from the people that were on the phone and did join in on the Zoom meetings,” Tokajer continued.

Locals who are in favor of the parking changes hope city leaders can find a middle ground. Chief Tokajer says changes are not out of the question, but it will be up to the city commissioners.

“They will be able to tweak it and make adjustments as needed,” said Chief Tokajer.