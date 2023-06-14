HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could soon sign off on a bill that would allow for a parking garage to be built in Holmes Beach, despite opposition from the Mayor.

House Bill 947, which would clear the way for the county to implement the proposal, was sent to the governor Wednesday and is awaiting his signature.

Several locals are fighting back, including the Mayor of Holmes Beach who posted a final plea on the city’s social media urging the governor to veto the bill.

“Please allow the people that live here to have a voice,” said Mayor Judy Titsworth.

The controversy over parking has been brewing at Holmes Beach for years. The city currently has a ban on multi-level parking garages, however, the bill would allow the county to build a garage on the county beach access site without a permit or approval from the city.

“The county, they were afraid they were going to get a no, so because that reason alone, they did a hostile state preemption bill,” said Titsworth, who worries a garage will only add to the growing congestion. “Who in their right mind thinks that little tiny sliver of beach, that’s already at capacity with umbrellas and tents touching, why do they think it can accommodate 3,000 more people?”

Manatee County Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge has advocated for a parking garage but declined to comment on the issue Wednesday.

News Channel 8 reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment but did not hear back.

The governor has 15 days to sign or veto the measure.