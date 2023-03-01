PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — US-301 is closed in Manatee County after a hole opened in the road on Wednesday.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said the westbound lanes of U.S. 301 are shut down from Canal Road (16th St. East) to the entrance of Walmart.

Traffic is being diverted onto Canal Road. From there, drivers can take 17th St. West to go around the closure.

A spokesperson for the county said the hole was caused by a water main break. The road closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.

“We urge motorists to avoid this area until the roadway is restored,” the Palmetto Police Department said. “If you must travel through this area, expect congestion and travel delays. Please drive with patience as we work through these repairs.”

