TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist with serious injuries in Manatee County.

The Highway Patrol said the cyclist was traveling along the right northbound lane of Interstate 75, near mile marker 230, when they were struck by the unknown vehicle.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their current condition was not disclosed.

The Highway Patrol said the vehicle, which might be black or dark gray, fled the scene. The vehicle should have damage to the side mirror and headlight headlamp on the passenger side, trooper said.

Those with information about the crash are being asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-617-3416.