High school crash victim’s memorial plaque vandalized, Manatee sheriff’s office looking for information

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about who vandalized a bronze plaque honoring a Little League player killed in a car crash.

The bronze plaque at the Lakewood Ranch Little League fields is dedicated to Lakewood Ranch High School student Matthew Ryan Powers.

Powers, then 15, died in a car crash in 2018 while riding with a friend to a homecoming dance.

Photos posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page show the damaged plaque where the depiction of Powers’ face has been scratched.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc. by calling 866-634-TIPS or by going online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss