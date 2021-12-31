High school crash victim’s memorial plaque vandalized, Manatee sheriff’s office looking for information

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about who vandalized a bronze plaque honoring a Little League player killed in a car crash.

The bronze plaque at the Lakewood Ranch Little League fields is dedicated to Lakewood Ranch High School student Matthew Ryan Powers.

Powers, then 15, died in a car crash in 2018 while riding with a friend to a homecoming dance.

Photos posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page show the damaged plaque where the depiction of Powers’ face has been scratched.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc. by calling 866-634-TIPS or by going online.