MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who put herself in harm’s way to protect runners on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is being honored in Manatee County for her bravery.

The Manatee County Commission designated March 22, 2022 as Trooper Toni Schuck Day on Tuesday.

Schuck was hailed a hero for her actions during the Skyway 10K run earlier this month. She put herself in harm’s way and used her patrol vehicle to stop a drunk driving suspect from getting onto the Skyway Bridge where the run was taking place.

Schuck, a 26-year veteran of the FHP, was serving as the last line of defense between the driver and the runners. Both the suspect and Schuck were seriously injured in the nearly head-on collision.

“I was the last officer, I knew that, I knew it was me,” Schuck said last week. “If it wasn’t me to get her to stop, then who? I don’t know.”

Troopers say 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts was behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit Trooper Schuck. The Sarasota woman was arrested on multiple DUI-related charges.